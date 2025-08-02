Man dies after hair transplant surgery in Turkey

Martyn Latchman

A 38-year-old man suffered complications after undergoing hair replacement surgery, was rushed to a hospital but later died. His name is Martyn Latchman, and the hospital that did the surgery is the Cinik clinic in Besikitas, Istanbul, Turkey.

Martyn Latchman passed away earlier this week following the procedure and authorities in Turkey have opened an investigation into ‘reckless homicide’.

Meanwhile, staff and doctors at the clinic – which gets a 4.8 review rating on Google have been questioned about the death by Istanbul Province Health Directorate who have launched an investigation.

Mr Latchman’s body has since been flown home, and family and friends have family have paid tribute to him on social media.

Between 2016 and 2024 he was assistant headteacher at the Goldington Academy where he was also head of computer science.

Last year Mr Latchman, who is thought to have two children, left to take up a post as a network administrator with an unidentified private defence contractor in Northampton.

He graduated from De Montford University with a Bachelor of Science in Computer Sciences and also completed a masters in education at the University of Bedfordshire.

Other social media posts reveal how he ran 10k every day between December 1 and Christmas Day 2022 raising £1870 for the Tree of Hope Charity, which helps sick children.

But his primary goal was to raise funds for a childhood friend’s sick five-year-old son back in Wales.

Turkey has become a popular destination for cosmetic surgery in recent years with hair and teeth procedures surging in popularity due to their relatively cheap cost compared to the UK.

A hair transplant in Turkey can cost as little as £1500 compared to between £3,000 and £10,000 in Britain.

DailyMail

Vanguard News