Man beaten for allegedly killing snake in Anambra

…Ebonyi Senator Condemns Attack, Threatens Legal Action

By Jeff Agbodo

ABAKALIKI — The Deputy Chief Whip of the Senate and Senator representing Ebonyi North Senatorial District, Senator Peter Onyekachi Nwebonyi, has condemned the alleged harassment and public humiliation of an Ebonyi indigene, Mr. Michael Eje, by youths of Nkpor, Anambra State, for reportedly killing a sacred snake.

Reacting to a viral video circulating on social media, the Senator described the incident as barbaric and called on the Anambra State Government, led by Governor Charles Soludo, to publicly denounce the act and take immediate steps to prevent a recurrence.

In the disturbing footage, Eje was seen being paraded around the community while being beaten and ridiculed for killing a snake considered sacred by locals. The Senator expressed shock that such dehumanizing treatment could be meted out to someone in the 21st century for what he termed a natural act of self-defense.

“I wonder why a man should be subjected to such a harrowing experience for killing a snake that posed a threat to him,” Nwebonyi said.

He urged Governor Soludo to act on the matter with the same urgency with which he addressed the recent renaming of Abakaliki Street in Awka, Anambra State. He also directed the chairman of the Ebonyi State Indigenes Association in Anambra, Chief Moses Ofoke, to obtain a first-hand account from the victim and his wife for necessary intervention.

Narrating his ordeal, Mr. Eje, a native of Onueke in Ezza South Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, said he was working at a building site for his employer when he encountered the snake hidden beneath some old blocks. According to him, the snake suddenly lunged at him, prompting him to kill it in self-defense.

He said he had no prior knowledge that killing a snake was considered an abomination in the community, as no one had ever informed him of such a custom.

Eje and his wife recounted the traumatic experience, explaining that he was beaten and forced to chant dirges for the snake while being paraded through the community. He was later fined ₦50,000.

Grateful for the senator’s swift response, Eje called for justice and urged the authorities to address the incident to protect the rights of residents, especially non-indigenes, in Anambra communities.