Mammoth crowd as Senator Barau leads APC rally for Kano Assembly by-elections

NNPP/Kwankwasiyya stalwarts join APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) rally for Saturday’s State Assembly by-elections in Kano State witnessed a mammoth crowd as voters backed the party’s candidates, Alhaji Abdullahi Ahmad Kadamu and Garba Yau Gwarmai, Bagwai/Shanono and Gari-Tsanyawa Constituencies, respectively.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had slated August 16, 2025, for the by-elections for Bagwai/Shanono and a re-run in the Gari-Tsanyawa Constituencies.

Residents from across political parties trooped out from the nooks and crannies of the four local government areas and beyond to witness Wednesday’s rally ahead of the election.

Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau I Jibrin, led the rally, graced by the Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development, Rt Hon Yusuf Abdullahi Ata; Kano State Chairman of the APC, Prince Abdullahi Abbas; Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Appropriations, Rt Hon Abubakar Kabir Bichi; and former member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Faruk Lawan, among others.

Speaking at the rally, the Deputy President of the Senate expressed optimism that the APC will coast to victory Insha Allah on Saturday, saying the massive turnout of residents for the rally was an indication.

He urged the people of the two Constituencies to consider the tremendous interventions of the APC and President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, conceived to address the country’s challenges effectively, and vote for the party.

“As you can see, our party is ready and doing well in the country. Unprecedented initiatives are coming to move our area, state and country forward. So, I urge all of you to come out en masse to vote for our party, the APC,” he said.

The chairman of the APC, Prince Abdullahi Abbas, also expressed optimism, adding, ” We will defeat the NNPP, Insha Allah.”

Similarly, Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Appropriations, Rt Hon Abubakar Kabir Bichi, assured the residents of more people-oriented projects in the areas and urged the electorate to vote for the APC.

“We have the number 5 citizen from this region. He is doing everything possible to see the success of our people and our party. So I want you all to support our party. Senator Barau is here, and please don’t let him down,” he said.

At the event’s sidelines, hundreds of members of the Kwankwasiyya Movem