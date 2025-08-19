Mama’s legacy is a guiding light in my life – Yilwatda

Professor Nentawe Yilwatda

The death of my mother will continue to inspire the legacy of service she instilled into us at our formative age, says APC National Chairman, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda.

Yilwatda said this when he received the Managing Director of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Malam Ali M. Ali and his management team on a condolence visit on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said that the death of a mother is a painful one, though, as a first child, it is more devastating.

The late Mama Lydia Yilwatda, aged 83, passed away on Saturday after a brief illness.

Mama Lydia was a devoted Christian, a virtuous woman leader, and a pillar of the Church of Christ in Nations.

“As a firstborn and even after seven years of no child, the bond between me and my mother is indescribable. She devoted a great deal of her time and resources to our upbringing.

“My joy is that mama left a legacy of service to be emulated by all her children and it is this that will make me continue to do more for Nigerians irrespective of where they belong in term of party, religion or social standing,” he said.

On the recent success recorded by the APC in the by-election on Saturday, Yilwatda said it was a sign that Nigerians are beginning to see what the ruling party can offer.

He said that APC remains a party that continues to put the present and future destiny of the country and its youths on the front burner.

“What happened during the by-election was a sign that what the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been doing is making an impact across the country.

“The administration has been able to save the country to the point that more infrastructure development is being carried out everywhere in Nigeria. No section can truthfully say nothing is being done in a particular region or state.”

Yilwatda said that the President has moved the country away from merely grappling to pay salaries to a path of sustainable economic growth.

The chairman pledged to be the voice of the voiceless, adding that all shades of opinions would be considered and adequate attention given to them.

“I want to thank the News Agency of Nigeria because I have been reading what you have been pushing out and I must say it’s very objective considering that you are a government-owned media. You give everyone the chance to air their objective views without compromising the ethics of the profession.

“We will continue to partner with NAN because we have a lot to tell Nigerians about the achievements of the ruling party and the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. NAN is a veritable tool because of its wide reach and acceptability within and outside the country,” he said.

Responding, Ali urged the APC chairman to take the loss of his dear mother as the will of the Almighty, who does not make mistakes.

He said the loss of such a mother called for thanks-giving because with the achievement of her son, she can rest assured that her legacy would continue.

“It’s painful for a child to loss a mother at any time because of the bond that normally exists between us. The mother is the crown of a child always.

“You have reached the position every mother will want for her child. She has been able to see your rise through schools, academics and politics successfully. All this to the glory of God and your mother,” Ali said.

He pledged to continue ensuring that NAN remains an unbiased government media organisation, as envisaged by its founding father and past Managing Directors of the agency.

Those on the NAN MD’s entourage include Khaliel Abduhadi, SA to the MD; Stephen Igiewe, Acting Director of Administration & Human Resources; Ismail Abdulaziz, Head of Multimedia and Board Secretary; and Ngozi Anofochi.

Vanguard News