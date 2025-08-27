Makoko girls find hope in engineering through APWEN STEM boot camp

By Abigail Aderibigbe & Emmanuella Donatus

In the heart of Makoko, a community often associated with poverty and limited opportunities, a new wave of hope is rising powered by science, technology, and determination. Last week, the Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria, APWEN, lit up the dreams of young girls through a free STEM holiday camp, in honour of former APWEN President, Engr. Felicia Agubata.

For 10-year-old Jimoh Summayah, it was more than just a camp; it was a dream come true.

“STEM has always been my passion. This program has given me hope and confidence that I can solve real-life problems and become someone important in the future”, she said.

The camp, targeting girls aged 6 to 12, was filled with hands-on experiments, quizzes, STEM games, and mentorship sessions designed to ignite curiosity and creativity. It was not just about fun; it was about changing mindsets.

In an interview with Vanguard, the Chairman of APWEN Lagos Chapter, Engr. Atinuke Owolabi, explained why the organisation brought the programme to Makoko.

“This is the age where imagination is pure, curiosity is high, and the right guidance can ignite lifelong passion. We are planting seeds of courage and confidence by exposing them to science and engineering early,” she said.

“From scholarships for out-of-school girls to mentorship by seasoned female engineers, APWEN’s initiative is creating possibilities where there once seemed to be none”, she noted.

She also urged government and private sector stakeholders to collaborate with APWEN in advancing girl-child education and empowerment.

In her reaction, the past President of APWEN, Engr. Felicia Agubata, said, “Education is a leveler. It brings a poor man’s child and a rich man’s child to the same table. I am a product of education, and I want these girls to know that their background does not define their future”.

Also speaking, a representative of Education District IV, Mr. Olarenwaju Lateef, advised parents to maximize the opportunity provided by APWEN, describing it as a pathway to a brighter future for the girls.

The atmosphere was emotional when a grateful father, Mr. Akeem Adeshina, received news that his daughter had been awarded a scholarship up to university level. “This is a blessing we never imagined,” he said with tears in his eyes.

From parents to community leaders, the message was clear: Makoko is ready to embrace a future where its daughters break barriers in science and engineering. With APWEN leading the charge, these girls are not just learning STEM; they are learning to dream beyond the waters of Makoko.