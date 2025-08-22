Makoko chiefs fault residents building shanties under power lines

By Dickson Omobola

Leaders in the Makoko community in Lagos State have condemned residents building and living in shanties under power lines, warning that they are endangering their lives.

The chiefs dismissed claims that the Lagos State government intends to demolish shanties in the area, saying peddlers of the information were liars.

They also warned that if those constructing and living in shanties under the power lines do not vacate there, government would have no choice but to forcefully remove them.

Those who spoke included Baale Tofa of Sogunro II, Chief Abraham Mesu; Supervisor of Works in Yaba Local Council Division Area, LCDA, Emmanuel Enasunmwia; Alase of all Egun Baales in Yaba LCDA, Francis Agoyon; Baale of Sogunro III, Peter Agbelebu; Chairman of Baales from Makoko, Stephen Aji.

Addressing newsmen, Mesu lamented that despite telling residents about the dangers of living under a power tension, they refused to vacate the power tension.

Mesu said: “We appeal to the Lagos State government to forgive us if residents of Makoko community have offended. The issue we have in Makoko revolves around those building shanties and living under the power tension, which is illegal. I want to clarify that government has not said it would demolish Makoko.

“Makoko is our community, and we cannot do anything without government’s consent. Why leave habitable places to live under the power tension? When something happens to them, the news will spread and people will start asking where government was when they were living there.

“We have shouted, but they have refused to vacate the place. In fact, a group of people organised and called themselves freedom fighters to sue us and government. As community leaders, we are here to work hand in hand with the Lagos State government to ensure that the illegal constructions in those places can be removed so that people in the Makoko community can live in peace.”

Also speaking, Enasunmwia said: “All the riverine areas belong to government. In the past, government has said it would demolish Makoko, but it was later jettisoned. Some strangers came into the community not quite long ago, because they had nowhere to live, they started building houses into the power line without considering the dangers.

“Government never gave us a letter to vacate the community. Government invited us alongside the company that is developing this area alongside Femi Adelaja’s FBT Coral Estate, and we held a meeting over these issues.

“We want to dissociate ourselves from the groups attacking the Lagos State government over its decision that those living under the power line vacate the place. We are not part of them.”

Meanwhile, Alago of Ago-Iwaya, Yusuf Segrakunmayan, said: “We want to make it clear to government that we are not in support of those people who have come together to resist its decision. We have no agreement with them. We know how things should be appropriately done, and we are going to stick by it.

“Governmnet has told us to stay 100 metres away from the power line, and it is for own good. So, we urge all those living under the power line to vacate there for their own good. The dangers of living there are enormous, and we support government’s call for that place to be vacated.”