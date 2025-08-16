Makinde sympathises with Ayefele, Fresh FM, over Friday’s inferno

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has sympathised with the Chairman of Fresh FM, Chief Olayinka Ayefele, and management of the station over the Friday night inferno that gutted part of its headquarters in Ibadan.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Dr Suleimon Olanrewaju, made available to newsmen in Ibadan, described the incident as unfortunate.

Makinde, however, thanked God that no life was lost to the inferno.

He urged Ayefele, who he described as his brother and friend, to take heart and remain strong as he has always been.

“This too shall pass and Fresh FM will bounce back better and stronger,” the governor stated. (NAN)