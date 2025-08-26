Makinde notifies Assembly of intention to proceed on vacation

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State

Gov. Seyi Makinde has notified the Oyo State House of Assembly of his intention to proceed on a month-long vacation from Aug. 29 to Sept. 29.

This is contained in a letter he wrote, which was received and acknowledged by the House of Assembly.

The letter was read at an emergency plenary session presided over by the Speaker, Mr Adebo Ogundoyin, on Tuesday.

According to Ogundoyin, the letter is in compliance with section 190(1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, which mandates the governor to transmit a written notice to the House before proceeding on leave.

In the letter, Makinde conveyed his request to proceed on vacation and to formally hand over the responsibilities of his office to his deputy, Mr Bayo Lawal, who will serve as acting governor throughout the vacation period.

“I hereby transmit that during the period indicated above, the deputy governor, Barrister Bayo Lawal, shall serve as acting governor.

“I shall resume duty upon my return from vacation on Monday, Sept. 29,” Makinde informed the legislative.

Ogundoyin, who acknowledged the letter, assured of the legislature’s support to Lawal during the governor’s absence.

He reaffirmed that the House remains committed to constitutional order and the continuity of governance in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that with the governor’s formal notification and the assembly’s approval, Lawal is expected to assume full responsibilities of the office from Aug. 29 until Makinde resumes on Sept. 29.

NAN recalls that the legislators had earlier commenced their recess on Aug. 3, and are expected to resume plenary on Sept. 16. (NAN)