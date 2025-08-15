LP Crisis: Abure’s tenure as National chairman has expired – INEC

…Nenadi Usman, Ex-National Treasurer Hail Electoral Umpire

By John Alechenu, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has officially withdrawn recognition of Julius Abure as the National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), citing the expiration of his tenure and the binding judgment of the Supreme Court delivered on April 4, 2025.

This position, contained in a sworn counter affidavit filed at the Federal High Court, Abuja, has effectively settled the lingering leadership crisis that has plagued the party.

In Suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/1523/2025, INEC clarified that Abure’s tenure ended in June 2024, in accordance with the ruling of the Supreme Court in Appeal No. SC/CV/56/2025, which dismissed Abure’s claims for lack of jurisdiction and nullified all earlier rulings that affirmed his leadership.

The counter affidavit, deposed to by Ayuba Mohammed, INEC’s Executive Officer (Litigation and Prosecution), stated: “The defendant (INEC) cannot accept and issue access codes for the upload of candidates’ nomination forms (EC9, EC9F, and EC9G) for the by-election scheduled for 16/8/2025 to the plaintiff (Abure-led LP), as there were no valid National Chairman and National Secretary for the defendant to deal with, as provided in Exhibit INEC 2.”

On the contentious National Convention held in Nnewi on March 27, 2024, INEC maintained it did not monitor or recognize the event, noting that it contravened the 1999 Constitution (as amended), the Electoral Act 2022, INEC’s regulations, and the Labour Party’s constitution. Abure had claimed he was re-elected at the event.

The Commission’s affirmation under oath is being interpreted by observers and stakeholders as the final nail in the coffin of Abure’s prolonged leadership tussle.

Reacting to the development, Acting National Chairman of the Labour Party, Senator Nenadi Usman, welcomed the court’s judgment and INEC’s clarity on the matter.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Friday, she said: “I received with profound relief and deep satisfaction the news of the judgment of the Federal High Court, Abuja, which dismissed in its entirety the case instituted by Mr. Julius Abure against INEC.”

She described the ruling as a strong affirmation of the rule of law and commended INEC for the clarity and institutional integrity demonstrated in its sworn affidavit.

“INEC categorically confirmed that the tenure of Mr. Abure and the entire National Executive Committee expired in June 2024. The Commission also affirmed it did not recognize the purported Nnewi convention of March 27, 2024.”

Usman urged all Labour Party members to put the crisis behind them and focus on rebuilding the party.

“With this judgment and INEC’s clear position, it is time for all members to recommit to the urgent task of repositioning our party into the credible, disciplined, and people-centred movement that Nigerians deserve.”

She further pledged to uphold the party’s constitution and ensure internal democracy under her interim leadership.

Also reacting, former National Treasurer of the party, Mrs. Oluchi Opara, said INEC’s deposition has “removed any lingering doubt” over Abure’s leadership claims.

“This is a fresh, unequivocal statement under oath by the electoral umpire that Julius Abure is no longer the National Chairman. It aligns perfectly with the Supreme Court judgment. Nigerians should ignore any contrary propaganda.”

Opara accused Abure of clinging to power through “publicity stunts” and urged party members to uphold the rule of law.

“The law is clear: his tenure expired in June 2024, the Nnewi Convention was invalid, and the Supreme Court has spoken. This counter affidavit is yet another nail in the coffin of these desperate claims,” she said.

Observers believe INEC’s firm stance may finally end the leadership controversy that has threatened the unity and credibility of the Labour Party since mid-2024.