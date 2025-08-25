Low turnout in Okitipupa as CVR begins nationwide

The Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) being conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has recorded poor turnout in Okitipupa, Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State.

A visit by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Correspondent to INEC’s office on Monday in Okitipupa reported that a few people showed up for the exercise, while electoral officers were seen attending to them.

NAN reports that the CVR online registration began on August 18, while physical registration commenced on Monday, August 25, for individuals 18 years and above, as well as for those who had lost their Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC) and those who wished to transfer their PVC from one polling unit to another.

Mr Adedayo Fakorede, the INEC Electoral Officer, told NAN that the low turnout was expected because the physical registration had just begun.

He added that INEC had taken the CVR sensitisation to churches, mosques and markets in Okitipupa to create awareness for the exercise.

“On our part, we took the CVR campaign to churches, mosques and marketplaces in order to create awareness for the exercise.

“We are just stating the physical registration today, and being Monday too, so the low turnout is expected, but afterwards, many will still come for the exercise.

“The exercise is hit-free as our staff are attending to people on ground and everything is going as expected,” Fakorede said.

He, however, urged residents to come out en mass for the exercise, saying that the CVR exercise was for more people to be able to exercise their franchise through the ballot in subsequent elections.

One of the registrants, Ardo Godwin, said that he had made several attempts to register online but was unable due to poor connectivity, noting that “I had to visit the centre for registration.”

