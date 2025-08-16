Low turnout as by-election begins in Oyo

By Adeola Badru

The by-election in the Ibadan North Federal Constituency commenced today as scheduled, but reports indicate a significant low voter turnout, with participation rates falling below 20% at various polling stations.

Election officials attributed the lack of engagement to factors such as limited voter awareness and widespread apathy among the electorate.

Despite security measures being in place, many residents expressed disappointment over the apparent disinterest in the electoral process.

At Ward 10, Unit 27 in Ibadan North Local Government, a voter Oluwaseun Omisakin characterised the low turnout as an indication of growing discontent with the current political climate.

She, however, praised the voting process as seamless and commended the efforts of the INEC ad-hoc staff.

Voting is still ongoing, and results are anticipated later in the day.