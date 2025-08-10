Looming Health Sector Strike: FG assures payment of 7-month arrears by end of August

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

In a bid to avert a looming nationwide strike in the health sector, the Federal Government has assured medical doctors and other healthcare workers that their outstanding seven months’ salary arrears will be paid before the end of August 2025.

The assurance was given by the Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Ali Pate, during a joint meeting held in Abuja with leaders of major health unions.

This development follows a 21-day ultimatum issued by the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), demanding the government address lingering welfare concerns or risk a nationwide strike. Similarly, the National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM) recently suspended a warning strike following stakeholder intervention.

To forestall further disruption in the sector, the Ministry of Health convened a high-level roundtable meeting involving the NMA, NANNM, and the Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU), along with officials from the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs.

Speaking after the meeting, Prof. Pate reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to clearing the salary backlog and emphasized President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s determination to address the systemic issues affecting Nigeria’s healthcare system.

In separate remarks, NMA President, Prof. Bala Audu, and JOHESU National President, Comrade Kabiru Minjibir, expressed cautious optimism that the government would fulfill its promises, adding that full implementation of the agreements reached could avert the impending strike.

Stakeholders have urged the government to honor its commitments to ensure sustained industrial harmony and prevent disruptions in healthcare services across the country.