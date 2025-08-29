Lokwe Lakes hosts 5th ETTG annual golf competition

Lakowe Lakes Golf & Country Estate is preparing to host a weekend of luxury, leisure and world-class sport as Escape to The Greens, ETTG, and the Lakowe Lakes Golf Classic return from Friday, September 26 to Sunday, September 28, 2025.

In a statement from the organisers, the 2025 edition carries special significance, combining the fifth anniversary of Escape to The Greens with the 10th anniversary of the Lakowe Lakes Golf Classic, this year themed ‘The Emerald Invitational’.

Organisers say the dual celebration will be the biggest yet, blending golf, culture, entertainment and lifestyle experiences just an hour outside Lagos.

Set across 308 hectares of manicured fairways, sparkling lakes and a championship 18-hole golf course, Lakowe Lakes is set to transform into a vibrant hub where sport meets opulence.

“More than half of the accommodation packages have already been reserved. Guests seeking the full experience are turning to the Luxe Weekend Pass, which offers two nights of luxury accommodation, premium dining and drinks, and access to curated leisure activities ranging from pontoon boat rides and sip-and-paint sessions to pottery, candle-making, caricature art, archery and tennis.

“The pass also includes exclusive entry to the estate’s signature entertainment events.

“This year’s line-up promises to deliver on glamour and star power. The festivities begin on Friday night with Verse & Vibes, a soulful evening of jazz, spoken word and dance featuring IBQUAKE, OB Nelson & The Serenade Jazz Band and the Lilian Yeri Dance World.

“Saturday will host the Poolside Pulse Party, an all-day celebration with DJ Nana, Folagade Banks and comedian Layi Wasabi entertaining guests with music, games and luxury lounging. Later that evening, the estate will stage the Royale Emerald Gala, headlined by celebrated artist Johnny Drille, hosted by media personality Kiekie, and featuring performances from Teni Entertainer.

“Beyond the entertainment, the weekend’s centrepiece remains the Lakowe Lakes Golf Classic, which has over the years attracted some of West Africa’s leading golfers.” Organisers promise heightened competition this year, with professionals and amateurs welcome to take the course.

“Escape to The Greens has become more than an event. It is a showcase of the Lakowe Lakes lifestyle; elegant stays, elevated experiences and a vibrant community spirit,” organisers said.

“It is designed not just for golf lovers, but also for culture enthusiasts and anyone seeking an unforgettable weekend escape. For those unable to commit to the full weekend, day passes are available, giving guests the option to attend individual events at their own pace.”



