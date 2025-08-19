Lokpobiri commiserates with APC Chairman over mother’s death

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, has commiserated with the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, over the passing of his mother, Mama Lydia Yilwatda.

During a condolence visit to the APC Chairman, Senator Lokpobiri described the late matriarch as a devout woman of faith who dedicated her life to serving God and humanity.

“On behalf of my family and the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, I extend my heartfelt condolences to Prof. Yilwatda and the entire Yilwatda family. May Mama Lydia’s legacy of faith and service continue to inspire all who knew her,” he said.

The Minister noted that through her active involvement in the Church and community development initiatives, Mama Lydia instilled strong moral values and positively impacted many lives.

He prayed for the peaceful repose of her soul and asked God to grant the Yilwatda family the fortitude to bear the loss.

The late Mama Lydia Yilwatda was aged 83.

Vanguard News