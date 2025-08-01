Lions District 404B3 honours top performers

By Ishola Balogun

Lions International, District 404B3 Nigeria, hosted its annual Award and Appreciation ceremony on Sunday, July 27, 2025, at the prestigious Lagos Country Club, GRA, Ikeja.

The event brought together members, dignitaries, and supporters to celebrate the remarkable achievements and dedication of Lions members during the 2024/2025 service year.

The occasion was a heartfelt gathering dedicated to honoring those who have tirelessly served their communities and exemplified the Lions’ motto: “We Serve.” The event was marked by inspiring speeches, spirited celebrations, and the recognition of outstanding individuals.

Three distinguished members were specially recognized for their exceptional service to humanity. Lions Bolaji Abass and Jennifer Akinremi received the prestigious Lion of the Year awards in acknowledgment of their exemplary contributions. Additionally, several members were honored with the District Distinguished Member Award: Lions Engr Wale Oladipupo, Engr Mustapha, Gbenga Abidakun, Adegbesan Odugbesan, and Lion Abiola Ojelade.

In his speech, the Multiple Council Chairperson (MCC), Lion Ibrahim Jide Bello, expressed pride in what the district has achieved collectively. “We have broken even, all members of District 404B3 Nigeria,” he stated confidently. “It is a celebration of collective achievements. You have all played an indispensable role in our successes this year. When Lions work together, communities are truly better.”

He praised the district team, emphasizing their focus, unity, and commitment to service. “We crossed all the Rubicon and all targets set. This is a reminder that we can serve even better. I congratulate all the awardees for their dedication.”

Earlier in the event, the current District Governor, Lion Adelaja Adeleye, highlighted the district’s accomplishments, noting a significant upward trajectory in their service efforts. “This year, we surpassed our fundraising target from $25,000 to over $35,000,” he disclosed. “We also recorded increased membership and improved service reporting—evidence that our efforts are making a tangible impact.” Lion Adeleye further encouraged members to sustain their momentum, emphasizing that their service was vital in transforming lives.

The event also featured heartfelt celebrations, including a special recognition for Lion Bola Adenne, whose birthday coincided with the ceremony. Members organized a lively dance, shared birthday cakes, and enjoyed cultural lyrics performed in a competitive and fun atmosphere, eliciting laughter and camaraderie among attendees.

Expressing his appreciation, Lion Ibrahim Jide Bello urged members to continue their noble work with renewed vigor. “Let us keep the spirit alive, serve with passion, and uplift our communities. Every effort count, and together we can achieve much more,” he said.