Limit graduation ceremonies to major academic milestones, Adetayo tells FG

Gbolahan Adetayo, a Nigerian journalist, actor, and filmmaker, has appealed to the Federal and State Ministries of Education to review the growing trend of frequent graduation ceremonies in schools and restrict them to key academic milestones—namely, Primary 6, Senior Secondary School 3 (SS3), and university final year.

In a statement, Adetayo expressed concern over the increasing prevalence of graduation events for transitions between classes, particularly in both public and private schools, which he described as a practice that could pose financial strain on many families.

He recalled that in earlier decades—particularly the 1980s, 1990s, and early 2000s—graduation ceremonies were reserved for students completing significant levels of education, and such occasions carried meaningful academic and cultural significance.

“Parents are now often expected to contribute to graduation celebrations at every level—from crèche to higher education—which can lead to avoidable financial burdens,” he said.

Adetayo pointed to expenses commonly associated with such events, including levies for gowns, decorations, food, entertainment, and photography, even when students are advancing to the next class within the same school.

He argued that this growing trend risks undermining the value of genuine academic achievement, especially at a time when many Nigerian families face economic challenges.

“The Ministry of Education should consider issuing clear guidelines that limit graduation ceremonies to major academic transition points,” he advised.

Adetayo urged policymakers, education stakeholders, and school administrators to re-emphasize academic excellence and protect families from unnecessary financial obligations by curbing what he views as the commercialization of graduation events.