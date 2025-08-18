Life-saving healthcare reaches Yobe village 

Helpster Charity has brought essential healthcare to Tajuwa, a remote community in Yobe State, through its outreach programme held recently. The initiative, part of Helpster’s growing mission to extend life-saving healthcare access to underserved communities across Africa and Asia, delivered critical medical services to residents of the village, which has an estimated population of 3,000.

Tajuwa, like many rural settlements in Nigeria, faces significant barriers to healthcare. There are no hospitals within close reach and the village has long suffered from a shortage of qualified medical personnel. Helpster partnered with Ayaji Medical and Diagnostic Centre to deliver essential health services directly to the people who need them most.

The outreach team carried out screenings, diagnoses, treatments and health education. A total of 134 individuals (79 children, 43 women and 12 men) were treated for a range of conditions including measles, malaria, malnutrition, diarrhoea, respiratory infections, skin diseases and hernia. Eighteen individuals requiring further intervention were referred to Ayaji Medical Centre for ongoing treatment.

Speaking on the intervention, Dr Perpetua Mbanefo, Helpster Nigeria Country Manager, said: “Healthcare inequality remains a pressing issue in parts of Africa, including Nigeria, and that’s exactly what informed Helpster’s outreach programme. We commend the significant turnout in Tajuwa and extend gratitude to Ayaji Medical and Diagnostic Centre and the volunteers for their invaluable support”.

Since launching the outreach programme in 2023, Helpster has reached over 6,000 people across multiple countries. In addition to its app and website, which connect vulnerable patients to donors worldwide, Helpster continues to bring healthcare directly to underserved communities like Tajuwa, places where access to medical care is not just limited but often non-existent.