LG autonomy will make council chairmen perform – aspirant

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – AS politicians and political parties prepare for the local government area election in Edo State fixed for July next year, an aspirant for the Ovia South-West local government area, Kelvin Omoruyi has said the autonomy for local government is a condition for elected chairmen to do more for their people.

Omoruyi said the people at the grassroots needs the best of governance and therefore local government chairmen must prioritised them being the closest to the people.

Speaking to journalists in Benin City on his ambition, Omoruyi said he was driven by his commitment to fast-track grassroots development in his locality adding that Ovia South West is endowed with agricultural potential that require the right leadership to harness for the benefit of the people and the state.

He lauded the developmental course of Governor Monday Okpeholo and his Deputy, Dennis Idahosa in setting the state on the path of progress after many years of bad and retrogressive governance. He said he is vying for the position on the platform of the All Progress Congress (APC).

The young Entrepreneur and grass root mobilizer said his seven points agenda will focus on rehabilitation and grading of rural roads to link wards, installation of solar power, education and youth empowerment, renovation of dilapidated primary and secondary schools, Agricultural and Local Economy, women and grassroot empowerment among others.

He said “My blue Print is to bring governance closer to the people because politics is about the grassroot and to make the people understand that governance is about them. I understand that politics is very local and that has been my driving force for vie for the position of the Executive chairman.

“Basically, my mission will focus on improving the overall well-being of our people through purposeful and value driven and people oriented programs and projects.

“Since I understand the yearning of our people I deem it fit to come out and offer myself for the service of my people and contribute my quota.”