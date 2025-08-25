Let’s make our countries free from fear – CDS tasks 52 African defence chiefs

Musa

By Kingsley Omonobi

Nigeria’s Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, has tasked fellow Chiefs of Defence Staff of African countries to rise to the challenges of the myriad of security threats confronting the continent, saying security forces “have a duty to build continent where our people can live free from fear, and where our Armed Forces are symbols of stability.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the inaugural African Defence Chiefs Summit in Abuja on Monday, General Musa said, “As Chiefs of Defence Staff and heads of our Armed Forces, we must lead the charge in modernizing our forces, investing in cyber defence, artificial intelligence, and indigenous military technology.

“The challenges before us are great, but so too is our resolve. Let us rise above division and embrace unity. Let us build a continent where our people can live free from fear, and where our Armed Forces are symbols of stability, professionalism, and pride.

“The battlefield is evolving. The threats of today are no longer confined to conventional warfare. They are digital, asymmetric, and often invisible.

“Let us use this summit to explore how we can build a defence-industrial base that is African in origin, African in design, and African in purpose.”

He told the military Chiefs from 52 African countries and representatives of international organisations that, “The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the African Union’s Peace and Security Architecture, and other regional mechanisms have provided a vital foundation. But we must now build upon this foundation with greater resolve.

“We must be the architects of our own security and destiny. As we deliberate on strategy and policy, let us not forget the brave men and women who serve under our command. Many have paid the ultimate price in defence of our nations.

“Their courage and sacrifice must inspire us to build institutions that are not only strong, but just and accountable.”

According to him, “The choice of the theme of this summit, ‘Combating Contemporary Threats to Regional Peace and Security in Africa: The Role of Strategic Defence Collaboration,’ is both timely and pertinent. It captures the urgent need for a united action in addressing the complex and evolving security challenges confronting our continent.

“Consequently, this gathering offers us a rare opportunity to forge a unified front. It is a platform to harmonize our doctrines, strengthen interoperability, and build enduring trust among our Defence institutions. We must therefore seize this moment to craft a new architecture of African-led security cooperation.

“As host nation, Nigeria is deeply committed to the ideals of regional stability and continental defence integration. Our Armed Forces have consistently contributed to peacekeeping operations, counterterrorism efforts, and humanitarian missions across Africa.

“We believe that true security is not achieved in isolation. It is built through shared intelligence, joint training, and coordinated action. Nigeria stands ready to work with our brothers and sisters across the continent to develop frameworks that are proactive, resilient, and responsive to the realities of our time.

While appreciating President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his dynamic leadership and unwavering support to the Armed Forces of Nigeria, the CDS said, “You have always believed in the vision of a united and secured Africa, and you made this gathering a reality.

“Let me also appreciate all our partners; regional institutions, especially ECOWAS, international allies, development agencies, and private sector collaborators, whose unwavering support made this, summit a reality. Your contributions, technical expertise, strategic collaboration and other forms of support, have been instrumental in bringing today’s summit into fruition. We are truly grateful.

“To my fellow brothers and colleagues, the Chiefs of Defence Staff from across the African Continent, I salute your commitment, your candour, and your courage. Your presence here in Abuja has sent a powerful message; that Africa is ready to take ownership of its security narrative.

“Our deliberations must be frank, robust and appreciative of our current geostrategic environment. We must therefore rise from this Summit with that statement of unity and cooperation. Together, let us stand in defence of Africa. Together, let us secure our future.”