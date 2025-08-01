Legendary Zimbabwean actor, Stephen Chigorimbo becomes head of jury for AILFF 2025

By Benjamin Njoku

The African Indigenous Language Film Festival (AILFF), now in its third edition, has announced the appointment of acclaimed Zimbabwean actor, director, and filmmaker Stephen Chigorimbo as head of its jury for the forthcoming 2025 festival. This year’s festival, themed “Threads of Culture: Weaving Inclusion Through Filmmaking,” will take place from December 3 to 5, 2025, at Freedom Park and Blue Pictures in Lagos, Nigeria.

With a distinguished career spanning more than four decades, Chigorimbo is widely recognized for his contributions to African cinema and has played pivotal roles in internationally acclaimed films such as Cry Freedom, King Solomon’s Mines, and Allan Quatermain & the Lost City of Gold.

He has collaborated with renowned filmmakers and actors, including Richard Attenborough, Sharon Stone, and Denzel Washington.

The Festival founder, Osezua Stephen-Imobhio, said Chigorimbo’s selection as head of the jury reinforces AILFF’s commitment to honoring filmmakers who have significantly influenced the continent’s cinematic narrative. In addition to his work in international cinema, he is celebrated for directing Zimbabwean classics like GochaNyama and the landmark television drama Studio 263, where he portrayed the character “John Huni.”

Beyond the screen, Chigorimbo has actively championed the African creative industry. His leadership positions include serving as Deputy Regional Secretary of the Federation of Pan-African Filmmakers (FEPACI) and President of the Independent Producers Association of Zimbabwe. He is also a co-founder of both the Frontline and Southern Africa Film Festivals.

Meanwhile, this year, AILFF is expanding its scope by inviting film submissions in any language that explores themes of inclusion and disability. Filmmakers can submit their works via FilmFreeway or Festhome. Submissions are open until September 30, 2025.

Emphasizing the significance of Chigorimbo’s appointment, Osezua said “Stephen Chigorimbo embodies the spirit of AILFF—a bridge between Africa’s cinematic past and its future. His deep understanding of storytelling, cultural preservation, and inclusive representation makes him an invaluable leader for our jury.”