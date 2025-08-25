Legendary Juju musician Ahuja Bello dies at 83

By Benjamin Njoku

Legendary juju musician Ahuja Bello has passed away at the age of 83. His son, Adetunji Bello, confirmed the news to Vanguard, stating that the musician died in the early hours of August 24, just a day after celebrating his birthday.

Adetunji Bello said, “Yes, my dad is dead. He had been sick for some time. He was loved by everybody, and we will greatly miss him.”

Born Ismaila Dele Bello on August 24, 1942, in Iseyin, Oyo State, Ahuja Bello was a renowned guitarist, vocalist, and bandleader who rose to prominence in the 1970s and early 1980s. Initially an electronic technician, he later pursued his passion for music, forming Ahuja Bello and His Golden Eagles Band in 1976.

Bello was celebrated for his energetic performances and hit albums such as Awa ti Danfo and Ariya ti de. In 1979, he traveled to London to record Ahuja in London, where he also interacted with global stars, including reggae legend Bob Marley.

His career was tragically interrupted by an accident in July 1982, but his legacy as a key figure in Nigerian juju music endures. Music historian Ayọ̀délé Ìbíyẹmí noted that Bello’s songs often featured storytelling and folk lyrics, reflecting Yoruba praise-singing traditions rooted in his childhood as a drummer in Iseyin.

Over the years, Bello was signed to prominent Nigerian record labels, including Afrodisia and Ibukun Orisun Iye, and remains a revered figure in the nation’s music history.