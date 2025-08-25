Legendary Gospel Artiste Princess Anne Inyang returns with new hit single

Foremost Nigerian gospel singer and composer, Princess Anne Inyang—celebrated for her 1996 classic “Akanam Nkwe”—is making a grand return with a new single, “You’re the Sunshine.”

The track, rendered in both Ibibio and English, blends highlife rhythms, talking drum symphonies, and contemporary production, offering a refreshing sound that bridges generations of gospel music lovers.

Speaking with journalists, the singer announced that the highly anticipated single will be released on August 30 across major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes, and YouTube Music.

Princess Anne explained that the song reflects her mission to reconnect with both younger and older audiences while retaining the melodic depth and spiritual weight that defined her earlier works.

“I want to bring back the old way where gospel songs were known not just for rhythm, but for the power of their message,” she said.

In June 2025, she staged a major live concert in Akwa Ibom State to raise funds for her foundation and to record fresh material. “You’re the Sunshine” is one of the outcomes, carrying the same lyrical depth and focus on God’s love and faithfulness that characterized her classics.

Her forthcoming album will combine brand-new compositions with reimagined versions of her evergreen hits.

An Akwa Ibom–born artiste, Princess Anne shot to fame in 1996 when “Akanam Nkwe” became the first Ibibio-language song to break into the Nigerian mainstream, growing into a nationwide anthem and gaining global recognition.

She went on to pen timeless gospel staples such as “Things Are Getting Better,” “God Cannot Lie,” “My Helper O!,” “You Are Worthy Lord,” and “Floodgates,” many of which remain popular in churches and choirs worldwide.

Although many believed she had stepped away from the limelight, she clarified that her reduced presence was due to relocation—first to the USA and later to Canada—where she had to adapt and self-fund her music career without a label.

“I had to strategize and adapt to a rapidly changing music landscape. The digital revolution came with opportunities and challenges,” she explained.

Beyond music, she has dedicated herself to humanitarian work through St. Anne’s Care Foundation, which has provided free medical outreaches, food relief, clothing, and support for underserved communities in Nigeria and Canada.

From breaking cultural barriers in the 1990s to returning with global sounds in 2025, Princess Anne Inyang continues to embody resilience and artistry. She remains both a legendary gospel figure and a committed minister, determined to keep her voice relevant for today’s generation.