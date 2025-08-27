Lebara comes to town with number reservation portal

By Nnaemeka Umunna

Lebara Nigeria, a subsidiary of the London-based Lebara Group, has introduced a Number Reservation Portal to give prospective customers the chance to secure their preferred mobile numbers before the company’s official rollout in the third quarter of 2025.

The initiative, built on the carrier’s 0724 number series , allows users to pick combinations that hold personal meaning ranging from birthdays and anniversaries to lucky digits and simple numeric patterns. According to the company, the move is designed to strengthen early customer engagement by combining personalisation and technology.

To access the service, applicants must be at least 13 years old and provide basic details to receive a one-time password via email. After verification, customers are required to input their National Identification Number (NIN), which helps validate personal data such as date of birth. The system then generates a list of available numbers, and once a choice is confirmed, a reservation email is sent.

Mary O. Akin-Adesokan, Chief Operating Officer of Lebara Nigeria, described the strategy as an aimed at empowering subscribers. She Said in the company’s press release “Our objective is to synergise personalisation with cutting-edge technology, thereby empowering customers to reserve numbers that align with their digital identity,”.

The number reservation plan forms part of Lebara’s market entry strategy as it prepares to compete in Nigeria’s already competitive telecom space. The company, which operates as a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) in several countries, is positioning itself as a credible, affordable, and customer-first alternative.

At launch, Lebara promises nationwide coverage, a dedicated 0724 number series, SIM and eSIM options, and real-time transparent billing. The company also plans to extend its impact through public WiFi hubs in collaboration with local governments and the Ministry of Arts, Culture, Tourism, and Creative Economy, with an emphasis on digital inclusion for creators and underserved communities. Despite these ambitions, competition is expected to be stiff. 9mobile has already carved a place in the MVNO space by offering wholesale partnerships while protecting its subscriber base with aggressive retail packages.

Similarly, Vitel Wireless targets community-driven connectivity and low-cost services, appealing to Nigeria’s price-sensitive market. These dynamics mean Lebara will need to go beyond its traditional strength in international calling to achieve local relevance.

With its Q3 2025 service launch on the horizon, Lebara is betting that early personalisation through its reservation portal will help create a strong first impression and establish brand loyalty. For Nigerian consumers, the arrival of another player in the telecom market means more choice, affordability, and innovation.