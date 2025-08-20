Leaving Mavin Records in 2018 was premature – Reekado Banks

Nigerian singer Reekado Banks has reflected on his 2018 exit from Mavin Records, describing the decision as “premature” and driven by youthful naivety.

Born Ayoleyi Hanniel Solomon, Reekado chose not to renew his contract with Don Jazzy’s label after five years, believing he was ready to thrive as an independent artiste.

But his career has since taken an uneven path, with stretches of reduced musical output while he pursued other ventures.

Speaking on the Echoroom podcast, he revealed that he underestimated the realities of going solo.

“It was not a conflict situation. I was pretty young and pretty fixated on what I wanted to do. I wanted to leave. Anyways, my contact had ended two years prior,” he said.

“I signed a three-year contract. I allowed it to ride for another two years. I was there for five years and not renewing the contract.

“So, when it was time, I thought I wanted to do this now. I thought I could do it now. I just embarked on the journey.”

He admitted that many were right to call his exit hasty.

“As many people would view it. As many people would view it as premature. As soon as I jumped into the sea I realised how premature it is,” he added

