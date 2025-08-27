Learning, innovation, Afrocentric content key to Nigeria’s economic growth

By Nnaemeka Umunna

Chief Executive Officer of T2, Obafemi Banigbe, has stressed that Nigeria’s long-term economic transformation depends on continuous upskilling, digital learning, and workforce adaptability. Speaking as Special Guest at the 32nd Annual Trainers’ Conference (ATC 2025) of the Nigerian Institute of Training and Development (NITAD), held recently at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre, Abuja, Banigbe warned that without deliberate investment in human capital and technology-driven innovation, the nation risks lagging behind in a rapidly evolving global economy.

Drawing from personal reflections, practical insights, and a forward-looking vision, Banigbe urged Nigerians to reimagine approaches to learning, work, and growth in order to build a prosperous, inclusive, and innovation-led society. He emphasized that the traditional model of “learning once and working forever” is obsolete.

“With Nigeria projected to become the world’s third most populous nation by 2050, and 70 percent of its citizens under 30, the need for continuous upskilling, digital learning, and adaptability is not optional, it is existential,” he stated.

Banigbe underscored the importance of democratizing access to digital tools, ensuring that every Nigerian child has the same opportunities as peers in developed economies. He called for the creation of Afrocentric educational content, including culturally relevant cartoons, to help children learn science, mathematics, and history through familiar cultural references rather than foreign identities that disconnect them from their environment.

He also urged a national shift away from a culture that prizes certificates and training hours to one that rewards competence, innovation, and problem-solving. He envisioned a civil service and workforce driven by solutions rather than processes, stressing that while artificial intelligence may analyze and automate, it cannot dream, uphold ethics, or create new nations, a reminder of the enduring human advantage.

Banigbe further encouraged adoption of cost-effective training models such as online platforms, virtual cohorts, and open-source learning, while acknowledging the continued value of global exposure where local resources fall short.

During an interactive question and answer session, he addressed concerns around affordability, accessibility, and the role of self-driven digital education in shaping Nigeria’s future-ready workforce.

He assured participants that T2 itself is on a path of transformation, committed to delivering world-class services as a proudly Nigerian brand.

In recognition of his contribution to national dialogue and thought leadership, the President of NITAD, James Bulus, presented Banigbe with an Award of Excellence.