Lawuru commiserates with APC National Chairman over mother’s death 

High Chief Promise Lawuru, (aka Ozigizaga), has expressed his heartfelt condolences to the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, following the death of his beloved mother, Mama Lydia Yilwatda.

In a personal statement, Chief Lawuru, who serves as the national leader of APC Egbema, lauded the deceased matriarch as a woman of exceptional grace, humility, and virtue. He highlighted her impactful life of service to both God and humanity, which has left a lasting legacy.

“It is with great sorrow that I received the news of the passing of Mama Lydia Yilwatda, the cherished mother of our National Chairman. Mama was not only a mother to Professor Yilwatda and the Yilwatda family; she was a maternal figure to countless others who were fortunate to benefit from her wisdom, love, and prayers,” Lawuru remarked.

He further acknowledged Mama Lydia’s commitment to service, pointing out her significant contributions to the Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN), where she worked alongside her late husband, Reverend Toma Goshewe Yilwatda, in spreading the gospel.

Emphasizing unity in grief, Chief Lawuru conveyed that the sorrow experienced by Yilwatda is shared by many, praising him as “a trusted leader dedicated to the service of our great nation.”

On behalf of his family and the people of Delta State, Lawuru, who is also the National Leader of the Southern Youth Movement (SYM), offered prayers for comfort for the Yilwatda family, the COCIN community, and the residents of Plateau State.

“May the Almighty God grant Mama Lydia’s gentle soul eternal rest in His bosom,” he concluded.