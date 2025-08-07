Lawmaker decries 8-year absence of scholarship programme in Cross River

A lawmaker with the Cross River House of Assembly, Mrs. Mercy Apama has decried the absence of a scholarship program in the state for eight consecutive years.

Apama, the representative of Yakurr II constituency, stated this on Thursday while presenting a motion for the state to reintroduce scholarship and bursary awards to Cross River students through its scholarship board.

Leading the debate on her motion during the plenary, she stated that scholarship awards were for deserving students, based on merit and also for those without financial resources to pursue their academic endeavours.

Speaking further, she urged the scholarship board to source scholarship opportunities for deserving students.

” The board, as part of its mandate, also sources funds from public-spirited individuals, private companies, Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), Central Bank of Nigeria, among others, to enable it sponsor scholarship programmes.

“If the board does not urgently reintroduce scholarship/bursary programmes, l am afraid, the efforts towards developing manpower in the state through the educational system may be defeated,” she added.

Supporting the motion, co-sponsors, Mr. Davis Etta, Deputy Leader of the 10th Assembly, and other lawmakers maintained that reintroducing scholarship and bursary programs would greatly enhance education in the state.

The lawmakers emphasised Gov. Bassey Otu’s commitment to improving education, as evident in the renovation of the state library complex and the payment of Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) fees, among other interventions.

They, however, urged the government to implement a special fund targeted at students’ scholarships to enhance the sustainability of the programme.

Reacting to the matter, the Speaker, Mr Elvert Ayambem, commended the sponsor of the motion as well as the members for supporting it.

He described it as timely while assuring that the governor, who was very responsive to the well-being of the people of the state, would respond favourably to the resolution.