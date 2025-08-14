Law firm reshapes leadership for excellence

Nigeria’s leading full-service law firm, Aluko & Oyebode, has changed leadership to further continue its commitment to excellence.

After four transformative years, Kofo Dosekun has stepped down as the firm’s first female Chairman.

She played a foundational role in building and leading the corporate commercial and banking & finance practices and has been central to the firm’s rise to becoming Nigeria’s leading law firm.

Kofo would remain at the firm, joining Founding Partner Gbenga Oyebode as Of Counsel. Recognised as an Eminent Practitioner in Chambers Global 2025, her tenure has significantly advanced the firm’s reputation for diversity, forward-thinking leadership, and exceptional client outcomes.

Speaking on the development, Dosekun said: “It has been an honour to help shape the growth of Aluko & Oyebode and to contribute to the firm’s reputation as Nigeria’s leading law firm. I look forward to supporting the new leadership team as they take the firm to new heights—driven by excellence, innovation, and an unwavering commitment to our clients.”

Olubunmi Fayokun, who succeeds Kofo as Chairman is a distinguished Senior Partner with four decades of experience advising top-tier domestic and international clients.

On the appointment, Fayokun said: “I am excited to take on this role at such a pivotal moment in the firm’s history. We are not just building on a strong legacy—we are shaping the future of legal practice in Nigeria. With a deep bench of talent and a relentless focus on excellence, we will continue to deliver bold solutions and enduring value to our clients across industries and borders.”

As part of the leadership transition, Reginald Udom, who served with distinction through two terms as Co-Managing Partner, would step down from the position effective 1 September 2025.

During his tenure, Udom helped steer Aluko & Oyebode to global recognition, strengthening its rankings and driving international growth. He will continue to serve in a senior leadership role on the firm’s Board.

Udom is succeeded by Adeolu Idowu, a highly accomplished lawyer with nearly 30 years of experience spanning private wealth, energy, telecommunications and corporate governance.