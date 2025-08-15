Lauretta Onochie writes late Buhari, laments decline of APC values

ABUJA — Former Special Assistant on Digital and Social Media to ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, Lauretta Onochie, has penned an emotional letter addressed to her late former boss, expressing dismay over what she described as the degeneration of the All Progressives Congress (APC) since Buhari’s exit from office.

In a strongly worded message posted on her verified Facebook page on Thursday, Onochie, who also once served as Chairman of the Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), said the party had lost the values Buhari championed—fairness, equity, justice, and accountability.

“Dear Baba, APC is now a Private Enterprise. It has lost all the values you stood for. Fairness, equity, justice, equality, etc., have all been kpaied,” she wrote, using a colloquial term implying the values have been discarded or destroyed.

Describing the current state of affairs within the ruling party, she lamented what she referred to as a culture of impunity and reward for wrongdoing.

“APC chieftains assault airport staff. They hijack planes and then are rewarded as ambassadors. Iniquities are sprayed with roses and perfumes; unless you belong to the opposition,” Onochie wrote.

Despite her grievances, she assured the late former president that his followers would not abandon the principles he upheld.

“Sorry Baba, there’s no more APC. Thank you for showing us that righteousness is possible among Nigerians and in Nigeria. God bless your soul,” she concluded.