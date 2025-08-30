Lateef Jakande: We’re raising future leaders with above self-interest value – Sanwo-Olu

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has said the state government is currently investing in its people and raising leaders that will rise above self- interest and honour the towering legacy of late Lateef Kayode Jakande.

Jakande, a former Lagos Governor, governed the state with vision and served with simplicity.

The governor made the remark at the graduation of Fellows of the Lateef Jakande Leadership Academy, LJLA, class of 2024/2025 who graduated after one year of fully funded residential training, by the Lagos State government.

The ceremony also culminated in the induction of 30 new fellows for 2025/2026, ushering in a new set of future leaders tasked with carrying forward the vision and values of the Academy.

Sanwo-Olu who said the purpose of the academy is to bridge the gap between youth aspirations and leadership, commended the resilience of the graduating Fellows, noting that the academy represents a turning point in building a culture of leadership rooted in vision, preparation, and character.

He pledged his administration’s commitment to making the academy one of the foremost in the world, saying it will continue to nurture leaders who embrace responsibility and inspire others through purposeful service.

According to Sanwo-Olu, ’’With the signing of the LJLA Bill into law, we have sent a clear signal: leadership development is not a passing fancy in Lagos State. It is an enduring covenant.

‘’By making this Academy a permanent institution, we declare to future generations that Lagos will always invest in its people, that we will always produce leaders who will rise above self-interest, and that will always honour the towering legacy of Alhaji Lateef Kayode Jakande—the man who governed with vision, served with simplicity, and lived as a true servant of the people.

‘’The institutionalization of this Academy is not merely a legislative act; it is a moral vow that Lagos will never abandon the cultivation of talent and the nurturing of leaders.’’

Earlier, the Executive Secretary of the Academy, Mrs. Ayisat Agbaje-Okunade, disclosed that so far 60 Fellows have passed through the institution, with more than 85 per cent of them now serving in leadership positions across various sectors to drive positive change.

She commended Governor Sanwo-Olu for his visionary leadership and stressed the need for stronger collaboration between government and the private sector to expand opportunities and prepare future generations of leaders.

Also speaking, the outgoing Alumni Chairperson of the LJLA Alumni Association Advisory Council, Mrs. Adepeju Balogun, described the Academy as a beacon of excellence under Governor Sanwo-Olu, producing Fellows and alumni who are excelling in leadership roles across the country.