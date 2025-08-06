Late Doyin Abiola to be buried in Lekki — Family confirms

Doyin Abiola

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The family of late media icon Dr. Doyin Abiola has announced that she will be laid to rest in Lekki, Lagos, following her recent passing at the age of 82.

Dr. Abiola, the first female Managing Director and Publisher of the National Concord Newspapers, was a towering figure in Nigeria’s media landscape.

She was also the widow of Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale (MKO) Abiola, the acclaimed winner of the annulled June 12, 1993 presidential election.

A family source disclosed that arrangements are underway for her interment in Lekki and advised sympathizers to pay their condolences at her Ikoyi residence, not at the more widely known Toyin Street, Ikeja residence of MKO Abiola.

As of 3:00 PM, the MKO Abiola Ikeja residence remained deserted, with no official condolence activity reported at that location.

Dr. Doyin Abiola is remembered as an Amazon of the Nigerian media industry, celebrated for her groundbreaking role in journalism and her unwavering commitment to truth, justice, and democratic ideals.

Her legacy continues to inspire generations of media professionals across the country.

Funeral arrangements are expected to be formally announced in the coming days.