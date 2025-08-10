Home » News » LASU directs striking staff to resume work on Monday
August 10, 2025

By Adesina Wahab

The management of the Lagos State University, LASU, has directed workers who have been on strike for over one week to resume work on Monday.

The directive, according to the management, is because the owner of the university, the Lagos State government, has met their demands.

In a statement by Mrs Thomas-Onashile Oluwayemisi, the Coordinator, Centre for Information and Public Relations, said the academic and non-academic staff should resume work on Monday.

