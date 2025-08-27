LASIEC debunks allegations of unpaid ad hoc staff

By Olayinka Ajayi

The Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission, LASIEC, headed by Rtd. Justice Omobolanle Abidemi Okikiolu-Ighile has debunked reports alleging unpaid wages to its ad hoc staff.

Reacting in a statement, the Public Affairs Department, noted that all duly verified ad hoc staff have been paid in accordance with the established schedule within the last two weeks.

According to the statement, “LASIEC highly values the contributions of ad hoc staff who ensured the successful conduct of the Saturday, July 12, 2025, local government elections. Contrary to the publication, all duly verified ad hoc staff have been paid in accordance with the established schedule, with payments completed within the last two weeks, which is unprecedented in the history of the Commission.

“Only a few outstanding cases exist due to incomplete or incorrect bank details, and the respective electoral officers of the affected individuals have been advised to liaise with the concerned ad hoc staff to regularise their account information. Verification is ongoing with the designated officers at the Commission to ensure that those with corrected details are settled promptly.

“At no time did the Commission receive formal complaints or petitions from ad hoc staff regarding unpaid wages. The insinuation of embezzlement is false and misleading.

“We remain committed to conducting our duties with transparency, integrity, and fairness.”