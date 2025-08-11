LASEPA releases air quality index across Lagos

The Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) has released the latest Air Quality Index (AQI) readings across the state.

This is contained in a statement posted by the General Manager, LASEPA, Dr Tunde Ajayi, on his verified X handle.

The data highlighted varying air quality levels across different parts of Lagos, with Eric Moore, Surulere recording the highest AQI at 37, followed by General Hospital, Ikeja, at 22 and Bariga, Shomolu at 20.

These areas are classified under the “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups” category, indicating potential risks for individuals with respiratory conditions, the elderly, and young children.

At the other end of the scale, Victoria Island recorded the cleanest air with an AQI of 9, falling into the “Good” category, followed by Moloney Street at 12 and General Hospital, Gbagada at 13.

Air Quality Readings – August 11

Eric Moore, Surulere – 37

General Hospital, Ikeja – 22

Bariga, Shomolu – 20

Igando, Alimosho – 17

Akodo – 16

Egbeda, Alimosho – 15

LASU Road – 15

Eti-Osa – 14

Lagos Port, Apapa – 14

LASEPA, Ikeja – 14

Agege – 14

General Hospital, Gbagada – 13

Moloney Street – 12

Victoria Island – 9