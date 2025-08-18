Lagosians charged to uphold laws, promote ethical values

By Japhet Davidson

The Association of Lagos State Retired Heads of Service and Permanent Secretaries (ALARHOSPS) has charged Lagosians to stop blaming the government for every societal problem and instead take personal responsibility for upholding laws, promoting ethical values, and contributing to national progress.

The call came at the association’s 12th Annual Summit in Lagos, with the theme “Citizenship and Social Responsibilities: Sustaining Excellence in Lagos State.” The two-day event drew retired top civil servants, policymakers, and stakeholders to address issues of good governance, citizen participation, and moral rebirth.

Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, speaking through the Permanent Secretary in his office, Mrs. Mojisola Daba, commended ALARHOSPS for its consistency in promoting standards, processes, and credibility in the state’s public service.

“The constitution makes it a responsibility on the citizens to support government in the service of the people by fulfilling their civic duties. I hope the summit will produce strategies to position Lagos as a resilient centre for the development of our people and investors.” Hamzat said.

ALARHOSPS President, Otunba Nurudeen Ojora-Adejiyan, said the annual gathering remains a platform for generating ideas that shape state and national policy.

He recalled that last year’s focus on food security helped stimulate nationwide debate, with Lagos responding by launching the Lagos Food Systems Infrastructure Company (LAFSINCO) to boost agricultural productivity and reduce food costs.

He explained that this year’s theme was chosen to address Nigeria’s “moral and ethical decline.”

“Our nation needs a rebirth towards the highest ethical and moral standards,” he said. “We must move beyond the blame game and take personal responsibility for the state of our society.”

Vice President 1 of the association, Mrs. Grace Ebunola Oladimeji, stressed that citizens have as much responsibility as government in building a functional society.

“We are always pointing accusing fingers at the other person. We never look at ourselves as culpable,” she said. “If one person leaves this summit determined to do what is right, society will change. These simple actions, obeying traffic lights, not dumping refuse, not blocking drainage, matter.”

She also called on law enforcement officers to lead by example. “Around Ikeja, Okada is still banned, yet you see law enforcement officers riding them. If they resolve to obey the same laws they enforce, it will go a long way to impact society positively,” she noted.

Representing the Head of Service, Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Teaching Service Commission,7 Mrs. Adebopo Oyekan-Ismaila, said the summit provides a space for serving and retired senior civil servants to collaborate on practical recommendations for government.

She charged government workers to be “good ambassadors” in their communities.

“Everyone must lead and live by example so that the Lagos of our dreams will come to fruition,” she said.

The summit will end with a communiqué outlining strategies for promoting ethical conduct, improving public trust, and fostering stronger collaboration between citizens and government.