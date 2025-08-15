Lagos Trade Fair ED hails WTO boss on Tinubu’s economic stability

The Executive Director (ED), Lagos International Trade Fair Complex, Barr. Vera Ndanusa, has lauded the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, for passing a vote of confidence on President Bola Tinubu’s economic reforms and stabilization.

Ndanusa noted in particular that her sector, (the Trade Fair Complex), has undergone economic revamping that has transformed and boosted business activities, leading to accelerated growth and increased revenue.

It will be recalled that the WTO boss on Thursday met behind closed doors with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, and commended the administration of Tinubu for the reforms that are restoring stability to Nigeria’s economy.

Okonjo-Iweala affirmed that economic stability is a necessary foundation for growth, and urged the Tinubu administration to maintain the trajectory.

“You cannot really improve an economy unless it’s stable,” the WTO strong woman noted.

Ndanusa, however explained that her own sector has introduced a number of variables to ensure a steady business environment suitable for economic gains in her less than two years in office.

She enumerated the initiatives to include sanitising the complex environment aimed at creating a friendly ambience for both traders and buyers to operate in, ensuring steady energy supply to boost small and medium enterprise (SMEs), and sustaining existing big businesses, just to mention a few.

It will also be recalled that Ndanusa reintroduced the annual fair held at the lagos international trade Complex on the Badagry express way after a 14 year hiatus. The annual fair has been rebranded to The Nigeria International Trade Fair 2025 – assuming its original name to reflect its national significance.

The aim was to restore the glory and purpose of establishing the complex by the federal government in 1977, and also to boost economic activities in line with the renewed hope agenda of Mr President.

The Fair, held in November 2024 for 13 days, recorded high economic activities, according to our correspondent reports.

However, commenting on the vital visit of the WTO boss to Nigeria, Ndanusa said that 146 Nigerian women entrepreneurs qualified for WTO exporters fund was a testament to the many years of struggle to liberate women from the dark days of “women role belongs to the kitchen”.

Also recall that Okonjo-Iweala joined President Tinubu’s wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, to launch a Women Exporters Fund on Thursday.

The fund is jointly managed by WTO and the International Trade Centre (ITC), in Geneva. It is aimed at helping Nigerian women entrepreneurs grow their businesses, create jobs, and boost household incomes in the digital economy, our correspondent said.

“Nigeria competed and emerged as one of only four countries globally selected for this new programme,” the WTO boss had said. “Out of 67,000 Nigerian women who applied, 146 were chosen as beneficiaries.”

Ndanusa, driving the entrepreneurship growth at the Trade Fair Complex congratulated the mother of the Nation, Her Excellency, the First Lady, Remi Tinubu, for her exemplary leadership, WTO, the Honourable Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole and indeed the Nigerian women for putting Nigeria once again in the global map.

Ndanusa, until her appointment by President Tinubu as the ED Lagos international Trade Fair Complex, was the President of the Nigerian Association of Women Entrepreneurs (NAWE), hence her excitement for the success of the 146 super Nigerian women qualified for the WTO and ICT grant.

