Lagos targets annual N387bn from Remi Tinubu leather hub

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has announced that the state expects to generate at least $250 million (about N387.5 billion) annually from the newly inaugurated Oluremi Tinubu Industrial Leather Hub in Matori, Mushin.

Speaking during the commissioning at the weekend, Sanwo-Olu said the facility would transform raw hides and skins into world-class footwear, garments, and accessories proudly stamped “Made in Lagos, Made in Nigeria.”

According to him, the project is projected to create over 10,000 direct and indirect jobs within three years, with 70 percent reserved for women and youth. In addition, more than 150,000 artisans will benefit from training and start-up support.

“Export earnings in excess of $250 million are projected annually when the hub is fully operational, positioning Lagos as the leather logistics capital of West Africa,” the governor said. “But beyond the numbers lies a deeper promise-that a young girl from a modest background can now dream bigger, knowing that the tools, mentorship, and the market are within her reach.”

First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, who was on an official visit to Lagos, lauded the initiative, describing it as a milestone in empowering artisans, boosting MSMEs, and promoting local manufacturing.

“By investing in this hub, Lagos has once again demonstrated its commitment to job creation, productivity, and sustainable economic development. This project is in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to accelerate diversification through industrialization, digitization, creative arts, manufacturing, and innovation,” she said.

The First Lady urged artisans, entrepreneurs, and youths to take full advantage of the facility. “Dedicate yourselves to excellence, embrace continuous learning, and position your products to compete globally,” she added.

Meanwhile, no fewer than 1,000 women in Lagos benefited from the Renewed Hope Initiative Empowerment Programme, themed “Empowering Women for Self-Reliance and SDGs Acceleration.” The initiative, chaired by Mrs. Tinubu, distributed tools such as freezers, maxi gas cookers, generators, and industrial grinding machines to support women-owned businesses.

She explained that while 500 women were initially selected, the Lagos State Government expanded the programme to cover 1,000 beneficiaries, while 18,500 women will benefit nationwide.

Wife of the Lagos governor, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, who also serves as the state coordinator for the Renewed Hope Initiative, said the programme was designed to restore dignity, promote independence, and open doors of opportunity for women.

“When women are empowered, families are strengthened, communities are uplifted, and societies thrive,” she noted. “This noble gesture is not just about economic empowerment; it is about equipping women to unlock their full potential.”

The event further underscored the administration’s commitment to women empowerment as a core priority of the T.H.E.M.E.S Plus Agenda.