Lagos takes financial literacy campaign to 200 women in Ikorodu communities

The Lagos State Government has reiterated its commitment to promoting Human Capital Development (HCD) through increased advocacy for financial inclusion among women in hard-to-reach communities.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), Dr Oreoluwa Finnih, gave the assurance during a financial literacy training held for over 200 women in Ijede and Agura-Gberigbe communities in the Ikorodu Division of the state.

Finnih, who was represented by her Technical Assistant, Mrs Aasiah Solanke, said the initiative was aimed at empowering women with the knowledge and tools to manage their finances, grow their businesses and contribute meaningfully to economic development.

“Many women do not know how to multiply their incomes, and that is why we are here — to educate and train them on financial literacy,” she said.

“When you train a woman, you train a community and the society at large. Women should take advantage of the knowledge gained here to improve their lives and support their families,” she added.

The event also featured representatives from the Lagos State Residents Registration Agency (LASRRA), National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Ilera Eko health scheme and several financial institutions.

Participants were enlightened on how to grow their resources, save for emergencies, and the role of accurate data collection in effective government planning for schools, hospitals and infrastructure.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, the Alagura of Agura, Oba Olakunle Ogunderu, and the Vice Chairman of Ijede LCDA, Mr Kabir Kareem, commended the government for the initiative.

“I want to thank Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for remembering our people in Agura. This initiative is timely and it will help our women,” Oba Ogunderu said.

Kareem described the initiative as laudable and said it would boost local businesses and improve the economy of the council area.

“This programme is a step in the right direction. The women in Ijede will apply the knowledge judiciously to grow their ventures and improve their livelihoods,” he said.

The Office of the SDG, in partnership with the HCD programme, has so far taken the financial literacy campaign to 15 council areas in the state, with plans to cover more local governments before the end of the month.