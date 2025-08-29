Lagos supports entrepreneurship, innovation, R&D with grant

By Moses Nosike

The Lagos State government, through the Lagos State Science Research and Innovation Council (LASRIC), has awarded close to N75 million in grants to support groundbreaking research, innovative projects, and STEM initiatives across the state. The awards aim to foster a knowledge-driven economy, enhance technological advancement, and empower startups, entrepreneurs, and researchers.

The grants were awarded in three categories: Research and Development (R&D), Innovation, and STEM Education, reflecting Lagos’s commitment to nurturing talents that will shape the state’s future.

The awards ceremony held at the Banquet Hall, Governor’s Office, Alausa, Ikeja, was attended by distinguished dignitaries, including the Secretary to the State Government, Mrs. Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin, who represented Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu. In his address, the Governor emphasized that the initiative was part of Lagos’s broader strategy to build a modern, resilient economy fueled by creativity, knowledge, and sustainable growth.

Speaking on behalf of the governor, Salu-Hundeyin said, “The creation of LASRIC was driven by the goal of transforming Lagos into a knowledge-based economy. This platform has become a source of hope and support for young people, startups, entrepreneurs, and researchers across the state.” She further noted that the government’s focus on technology and innovation aims to drive economic growth, empower citizens, and develop an inclusive, resilient economy.

Highlighting the impacts, Salu-Hundeyin said that LASRIC has funded several breakthrough ideas spanning various sectors, including health, education, mobility, fintech, climate change, culture, circular economy, and quantum computing.

In his own address, the Commissioner for Innovation, Science, and Technology, Mr. Tunbosun Alake, emphasized that entrepreneurship, innovation, and R&D are pivotal for societal development. He praised the awardees for their dedication and urged them to sustain their efforts in adding value to Lagos and Nigeria at large. Mr. Alake reaffirmed the state government’s steadfast support, pledging continued backing until their success is achieved”.

The Research Awardees include Prof. Akintayo Olanrewaju Ogundajo, Dr. Metilelu Olumide Olusola, Dr. Ugochukwu Amaeze, Prof. Prince Emeka Ndimele, and Dr. Margret O. Sofidiya, each recognized for their work across various scientific disciplines.

The Innovation Awardees are: Blessing Aniefiok, Co-founder & Chief Operations Officer of Dynalimb Technologies; Chuks Oteke, a Nigerian engineer, filmmaker, and founder of Filmanatomie; Momore Oladiende, who leads the product and partnership team at Periculum; Olapeju Umah, founder and CEO of MyFoodAngels; and Olayinka Iyinolakan Founder of CDIAL AI, a visionary technologist, researcher, and cultural advocate.

The STEM Awardees include: Ajayi Oluwafemi, Co-founder & Director of Partnership & Growth at Black Accelerate; Alero Thomson, founder and CEO of Blue Sands Academy; Eyitayo Ogunmola, a tech entrepreneur, community mobilizer, and AI investor; Dele Tejuoso founder of Wificombat Academy, an award-winning EdTech entrepreneur supported by the Mastercard Foundation; and Blessing Adeolu-Adediran Program Manager at Sail Innovation Lab and a social impact program expert.

The Chairman of LASRIC and Vice Chancellor of Lagos University of Science and Technology, Professor Olumiyiwa Odusanya, lauded the ingenuity of the awardees. He charged them not to rest on their oars and assured them that the council would continue to support their efforts to develop Lagos into a hub for technology and innovation in Nigeria and Africa.

Expressing gratitude, the awardees thanked LASRIC and the Lagos State government for recognizing their work and providing crucial grants. They pledged to utilize the funds effectively to deliver impactful results that will benefit Lagos and the nation.

This initiative underscores Lagos’s unwavering commitment to fostering a vibrant ecosystem of innovation, research, and entrepreneurship that will secure its position as Nigeria’s foremost technology and innovation hub.