Lagos police arrest syndicate defrauding Nigerians through fake visa promises

The Police Command in Lagos State has detained a syndicate for allegedly defrauding members of the public of N500 million.

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos Command, Mr Olohundare Jimoh confirmed this to journalists on Monday in Lagos.

He said that operatives of Ago-Okota Division on July 16, apprehended the suspects of ages 23, 25, 27 and 36.

“Following the transfer of a case from Ago-Okota Division, detectives of the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Lagos State Police Command, apprehended the syndicate.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects, staff of an educational consultancy fraudulently obtained over N500 million from more than 100 victims under the false pretense of facilitating Canadian and Australian work visas.

“The suspects are in police custody and will be charged to court upon conclusion of investigation,” he said.

According to him, efforts are ongoing to apprehend other members of the syndicate still at large

