Lagos, Kaduna, Delta face telecom blackout as Labour blocks diesel access

By Prince Osuagwu, Hi-Tech Editor, & Juliet Umeh

There are indications that over 16,000 telecom base stations belonging to the telecom operators in Lagos, Kaduna and Delta States may soon shut down, putting millions of telecom and banking customers out of services.

The incident may also affect hospitals, educational institutions and other sectors whose services depend on telecom backbone in those states.

The problem, Vanguard gathered, is as a result of a dispute between the Nigerian Union of Natural Gas Workers, NUOENG, Natural Oil and Gas Suppliers Association of Nigeria. NOGASA and telecom Tower Managers, IHS over allegations of diesel misappropriation.

IHS was said to have alleged that the two members of NOGASA misappropriated the diesel meant for the services of telecom base stations.

Meanwhile, while the allegation is said to be being investigated, the two bodies Vanguard gathered have blocked distribution of diesel to thousands of telecom sites that IHS are managing for telcos in the three states and environs.

The umbrella body of the telcos, the Association of Telecom Operators of Nigeria, ALTON, has described the incident as sabotage and a threat to national security, relying on telecom facilities being recently declared by law, Critical National Infrastructure.

In a statement signed by the associations, Chairman, Engr Gbenga Adebayo, ALTON says such disputes should be resolved with dialogue and not brigandage or brute force.

He said: “We have received credible reports that members of the Nigerian Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG, and the Natural Oil and Gas Suppliers Association of Nigeria, NOGASA, on Tuesday, blocked access to diesel loading depots in Kaduna, Lagos, and Koko (Delta State), preventing the distribution of diesel to thousands of telecommunications sites operated by one of our key members, IHS Towers.

“This action, reportedly stemming from allegations by IHS of diesel misappropriation against 2 member companies of NOGASA and which is being investigated by the requisite authorities, has resulted in a critical threat to the operation of some of the 16,000 telecommunications sites nationwide, servicing Mobile Network Operators.

“These sites not only power mobile and internet services for millions of Nigerians, but also support essential services such as banking transactions, hospital communications, emergency response systems, and national security operations.

“While ALTON does not necessarily interfere in disputes between its members and third parties, we are gravely concerned about the wider implications of this action on national infrastructure and public safety.

“We recognize and deeply respect the vital role NOGASA and NUPENG have played in sustaining Nigeria’s energy supply chain and supporting national development over the years, and we trust that they will continue to uphold these values by ensuring that their actions do not jeopardize critical national infrastructure or public welfare.

“We hereby request that uninterrupted access be granted to the Diesel supply locations, and we urge all parties involved to embrace constructive dialogue to resolve the matter, without further disruption to essential services.

“We also remind all stakeholders that telecommunications infrastructure has been officially classified as Critical National Information Infrastructure (CNII) under Nigerian law. Any deliberate disruption or blockade that affects the operation of such infrastructure constitutes a serious threat to national security and economic stability and will attract strict legal consequences.

“We call on the leadership of NUPENG and NOGASA, our highly respected trade unions, to intervene by calling their members to order,” he said.

Adebayo added: “Disputes must be resolved within the framework of lawful contracts and applicable legal processes, without resorting to actions that endanger the operations of an entire industry and the lives and livelihoods that depend on it,” while calling on relevant authorities, including the Office of the National Security Adviser, ONSA, the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, and other critical stakeholders, to urgently intervene to forestall a looming nationwide communications blackout,” he added.

Vanguard News