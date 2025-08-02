Lagos-Ibadan Standard Gauge Line not vandalised — NRC

File image

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has refuted an online publication claiming that the Lagos-Ibadan Standard Gauge Line has been vandalised and not safe for usage.

The Managing Director of the corporation, Dr Kayode Opeifa, made the clarification in a statement on Saturday in Lagos.

The statement was signed by Mr Callistus Unyimadu, Chief Public Relations Officer, NRC.

“The management of NRC has observed with concern a report published on the internet, which claimed that vandals invaded a section of the $1.5 billion Lagos-Ibadan Railway Project.

“It stated that the vandals had stolen major components of the railway project inaugurated by late President Muhammadu Buhari in 2021,” he said.

Opeifa said while NRC appreciated efforts of the media houses which published the story to draw attention to activities of economic saboteurs jeopardising smooth railway operations, it was important to note that the referenced video was not recent.

He also said that the incident did not occur on the Lagos-Ibadan Standard Gauge corridor.

Opeifa said that the incident took place between Aug. 7, 2024 and Aug. 27 2024, on the old narrow gauge line between Kilometre 170 (Omi-Adio) and Kilometre 240 (Erunmu) in Oyo State.

He said that, according to NRC internal communication dated Aug. 7, 2024, the vandalised section involved the narrow gauge line laid on concrete sleepers.

“Documented records showed that these acts were recorded twice in August (between Aug. 7 and Aug. 27, 2024) at Kilometre 218 (Erunmu, Ibadan) where 250 E-clips were vandalised, and at Kilometre 221 (Erunmu, Ibadan) where 16 short rails and one additional short rail were carted away.

“Also, on Sept. 9, 2004, another 280 E-clips, including two poles, were stolen at Kilometre 219 (Erunmu, Ibadan).

“These incidents triggered immediate intervention by the corporation through community engagement involving the village head of Erunmu, the vigilante group and the police.

“Sensitisation campaigns were also organised at Agodi Gate, targeting scrap metal dealers, to curb the purchase of stolen railway materials which are critical national assets,” he said.

He said that following the actions, several suspects were arrested and handed over to the Railway Police Command in Lagos for further interrogation and prosecution.

He said that since then, no incident of vandalism had been reported on that axis.

“NRC management wish to, again, warn all those, who have remained recalcitrant, to refrain from vandalising train tracks or risk stiff prosecution as economic saboteurs if caught,” he said. (NAN)