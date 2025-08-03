Lagos Govt intervenes in LASU staff strike, urges immediate suspension

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government has stepped in to address the ongoing strike action by academic and non-academic staff of the Lagos State University (LASU), urging union leaders to suspend the industrial action to allow for constructive dialogue.

The Joint Action Committee (JAC), comprising all staff unions in LASU, commenced an indefinite strike on Thursday, July 31, over unresolved welfare issues. Members were directed to withdraw their services and vacate their duty posts.

Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Mr. Tolani Sule, made the government’s appeal in a statement issued on Sunday. He noted that the state was committed to finding an amicable resolution to the crisis.

“The government acknowledges the concerns raised by the JAC and has taken steps to engage with union representatives to address their grievances,” Sule said. “However, we urge the unions to consider suspending the strike to give room for continued dialogue.”

Sule emphasized that the Lagos State Government has consistently prioritized the welfare of workers and students, even amid increasing demands and the pressures of managing a growing mega city.

He also confirmed that official correspondence from the unions had been received, and high-level meetings have taken place, including with the State Head of Service, Mr. Bode Agoro, as well as representatives from the Ministry of Establishments and Training.

“During these meetings, it was mutually agreed that any action likely to disrupt academic and industrial peace at LASU should be suspended, allowing the government sufficient time to evaluate and respond to the unions’ demands,” Sule stated.

He reiterated Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration’s commitment to the welfare of all state civil servants, including university staff, and assured stakeholders that efforts are ongoing to reach a sustainable resolution.

“We appeal to the leadership of ASUU-LASU, SSANU-LASU, NAAT-LASU, and NASU-LASU to reconsider their stance in the interest of students, whose education and future are directly impacted by the disruption.”

Sule concluded by reaffirming the government’s commitment to restoring academic and industrial harmony at LASU.

“We believe that with mutual trust, cooperation, and continuous engagement, a lasting solution that benefits all parties can be achieved.”