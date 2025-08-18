Lagos Govt deepens heritage narrative through 72-hour cultural weekend

The Lagos State Government has announced plans to stage a 72-hour cultural showcase known as the Lagos Cultural Weekend 2025, aimed at celebrating the state’s cultural heritage and strengthening its tourism sector.

Scheduled for November 14–16, the three-day event will be held across six major venues, including the J. Randle Centre for Yoruba Culture and History, Freedom Park, National Theatre, Badagry Heritage Museum, Lekki Arts and Crafts Market, and Tafawa Balewa Square.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mr. Idris Aregbe, said the initiative forms part of the Lagos Cultural Mission to deepen cultural awareness, boost tourism, and support the creative economy.

He emphasised that the programme seeks to highlight Lagos’ rich traditions through collaboration with stakeholders such as historians, artists, curators, artisans, culinary experts, performers, fashion designers, and cultural institutions.

The weekend will feature: Traditional music and dance performances, Art and craft exhibitions, Fashion shows, Culinary tastings and demonstrations, Interactive workshops, Symposiums and lectures on Lagos history and identity

Aregbe said Lagos Cultural Weekend 2025 reflects the state’s commitment to cultural promotion, economic inclusion, and community engagement, positioning Lagos as a vibrant cultural destination in Africa.