Lagos, foundation partner on female farmers’ empowerment initiative

.Targets 12 female farmers for pilot scheme

By Olasunkanmi Akoni and David Aghaeze

The Lagos State Government, in collaboration with a private organization, Farm Junction Foundation, has launched the Most Beautiful Farmer, MBF initiative, aimed at boosting food security by empowering farmers in the State

The State Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Systems, Ms Bisola Olusanya and Director of Special Project Farm Junction Foundation, Dumebi Oluwole, on Thursday, launched the initiative at the Ministry Conference Room, Alausa, Ikeja.

Speaking at the event, Olusanya stated that the collaboration with the foundation is targeted at tackling food insecurity in Nigeria by empowering farmers and making farming more appealing in the state.

According to her, “The most beautiful farmer MBF project, in partnership with the foundation, marks the first steps in this initiative, which focuses on supporting female farmers who are often overlooked in the agricultural community.

“MBF will provide technical training and seed funding promoting sustainable farming practices across the entire value chain, from production to marketing and distribution.

“MBF project is a unique event that fuses elements of a pageant, reality show and hands on farming. It showcases the beauty of agriculture while celebrating the strength and resilience of women who drive the agricultural industry. These women not only contribute to the trade but also nurture the land that provides the food on our plates.

“Objectives include: to educate female farmers on modern and sustainable agricultural practices, to promote farming as a cool and attractive career option, to inspire innovation and creativity in farming practices, to foster a sense of pride and passion for farming among women and boost food production in Lagos in particular and Nigeria in general.

Oluwole, in her speech, said, “This is the flagship Corporate Social Responsibility from the company and other subsidiaries to empower the female farmers in the state who are mostly marginalised in terms of support and vulnerable in the agricultural value chains.

“The project is also to equip the female farmers with both the technical, marketing, and distribution skills as well as helping them to upscale their products and ability to survive in the Agric business.”

Oluwole explained that the definition of beauty under this context just like beauty pageant goes beyond what the person looks like but more of excellent in farming, hardwork, the tenacity of farmlands and ability to show their uniqueness in the Agricultural value chains.

She assured that though the MBF Project the first of its kind, it would be sustained towards ensuring food security in Lagos and the country at large by addressing affordability and availability.

Oluwole said, the pilot scheme aimed to capture 20 shortlisted applicants, out of which 12 successful candidates will finally emerge.