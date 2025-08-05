Lagos exclusive breastfeeding rate hits 57.4%

The Lagos State Government says it has recorded a significant milestone in child nutrition with its exclusive breastfeeding rate rising to 57.4 percent, surpassing the global benchmark of 50 percent.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Health, Dr. Kemi Ogunyemi, made the disclosure on Tuesday during a news conference commemorating the 2025 World Breastfeeding Week.

Ogunyemi, however, said the state government is working assiduously to address the 14 percent low rate of early initiation of breastfeeding within the first hour of birth.

According to her, this poses serious implications for neonatal health.

She attributed the low rate of early initiation to gaps in service delivery, misinformation, and the use of pre-lacteal feeds, such as glucose water and infant formula.

“When babies miss out on colostrum, which is rich in antibodies, their immunity is compromised from the start,” she said.

Ogunyemi added that midwives and birth attendants are being trained to ensure proper initiation practices.

Speaking on this year’s theme, “Prioritise Breastfeeding: Create Sustainable Support Systems,” Ogunyemi emphasises the need to institutionalise long-term support for nursing mothers, especially working women.

“We are focused not just on promoting breastfeeding but ensuring that mothers have the social, institutional and workplace support they need,” she said.

She described breastfeeding as one of the most effective child survival strategies, especially during the first six months of life, adding that continued breastfeeding up to two years can improve cognitive, emotional, and physical development.

“This is not just a maternal health issue, it is a public health, economic and developmental concern,” she said.

She called for consistent investments in Maternal, Infant and Young Child Nutrition.

According to her, the state has institutionalised a six-month maternity leave and a two-week paternity leave for the first two deliveries across all public institutions.

“This forward-thinking policy enables families to prioritise breastfeeding in those crucial first six months. We urge private employers to adopt this standard,” she said.

Ogunyemi emphasised that health education and antenatal counselling have been intensified in public facilities to prepare mothers for optimal breastfeeding and childcare practices.

Also, Dr Folashade Oludara, Director of Family Health and Nutrition at the State Ministry of Health, described breastfeeding as the most economical and effective food source for infants, especially amid ongoing economic challenges.

“Now more than ever, mothers should embrace exclusive breastfeeding. It is free, readily available, and has no adverse side effects.

“Contrary to myths, it doesn’t cause saggy breasts,” she said.

Oludara emphasised the need for increased public enlightenment to strengthen public knowledge and dispel misconceptions, urging the media to amplify evidence-based information.

“We want our women to be informed. Breastfeeding even has protective effects against breast cancer,” she added.

Also, the founder of the Child Health Advocacy Initiative, Dr. Lola Alonge, commended Lagos for being the first state to implement six months of paid maternity leave and two weeks of paternity leave.

“This is a policy Lagos pioneered over a decade ago, and only about nine other states have followed suit. It’s commendable,” she said.

Alonge urged the private sector to key into the policy, describing it as essential for national progress.

“Private organisations employ more women than government institutions. Until they offer six-month paid maternity leave, our breastfeeding targets will remain unmet,” she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the World Breastfeeding Week is an annual celebration which is held every year from Aug. 1 to 7 in more than 120 countries.