Lagos defends Styrofoam ban, says for public health not politics

Lagos State Government has reaffirmed its stance on the ban of single-use Styrofoam, describing the decision as one rooted in public health, environmental sustainability, and scientific evidence and not for political convenience.

The Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr Tokunbo Wahab, disclosed this on his verified X handle on Thursday.

Wahab said the government acknowledged that the move was initially unpopular, drawing resistance from certain quarters.

He said the data the government relied on was clear and irrefutable, adding that Styrofoam clogs drainage systems, pollutes water bodies, and enters the food chain, posing significant risks to human health and the environment.

“Our decision to ban Styrofoam was unpopular, but necessary. We stood on irrefutable research: this material clogs drains, contaminates our water, and poisons our food chain.

“It wasn’t politics — it was public health,” Wahab said.

He expressed appreciation to Lagosians who have adapted to the new directive by embracing environmentally friendly alternatives.

He commended their role in reducing the incidence of flooding in the state, especially during the 2025 prolonged rainy season.

“To every Lagosian who adapted: Thank you. You’ve helped reduce flooding and protect our children’s future,” Wahab said.

Wahab recognised the contribution of popular comedian @_Taaooma, who used her platform to creatively enlighten the public about the ban and its implications, blending education with humour.

“Special thanks to @_Taaooma for enlightening us with humour, as always,” he said.

Wahab emphasised that the success of environmental policies rests on collective responsibility and continued citizen engagement.

He noted that sustainable urban living is only achievable when both government and citizens work together.

“A flood-free Lagos is our collective responsibility,” Wahab said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the ban on Styrofoam and other single-use plastics in Lagos was officially announced in January 2024 following years of advocacy from environmental experts, civil society groups, and community health stakeholders.

Multiple studies by local and international bodies revealed that discarded Styrofoam was one of the biggest culprits of drainage blockage across Lagos. (NAN)