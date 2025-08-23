Lagos CP disbands Tactical Squad, orders trial of officers over misconduct

Olohundare Jimoh

By Efe Onodjae

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Olohundare Jimoh, has ordered the detention of a team of police officers following a preliminary investigation into their unprofessional conduct.

Recall that a video which went viral on social media captured the moment some officers attempted to forcibly remove a motorist’s glasses, suspected of having a hidden camera feature. The situation escalated when one of the officers was seen striking the motorist.

Reacting to the incident, on X, the Command’s spokesperson, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, said the Commissioner of Police had directed immediate disciplinary measures against the officers involved.

He disclosed that the affected personnel will face an orderly room trial in line with established disciplinary procedures to ensure justice is served promptly and transparently.

In a decisive step, the CP also announced the dissolution of the entire Tactical Squad implicated in the matter. He stated that a new Tactical Squad had been constituted, comprising officers who would strictly adhere to international best practices in policing.

According to him, the new unit will operate with zero tolerance for corruption while upholding the highest standards of respect for human rights and dignity.

“The Lagos State Police Command remains committed to serving and protecting the public with integrity and fairness. We urge residents to continue to cooperate with law enforcement agencies and to report any act of misconduct through our established channels,” the statement read.