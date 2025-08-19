Lagos consumer agency resolves 10,328 complaints in seven years

The Lagos State Government states that the Consumer Protection Agency (LASCOPA) has received 10,923 complaints and resolved 10,328 cases in a seven-year period.

The Commissioner for Commerce, Cooperative Trade and Investment, Mrs Folasade Ambrose-Medebem, disclosed this at the 3rd Food Safety Conference and Exhibition in Lagos on Tuesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme of the event is: ‘Food Safety: Science in Action.’

Ambrose-Medebem, represented by the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Mr Ayoola Aina, said the figures covered March 2018 to July 2025, with more cases still ongoing.

She said the cases were handled through mediation and conciliation.

The commissioner stressed that LASCOPA would continue to act decisively, warning that offenders who failed to comply with regulations would face penalties.

She added that about 200 cases were still pending, while those outside the agency’s mandate had been referred to relevant sister agencies and commissions.

Ambrose-Medebem explained that the conference was aimed at enlightening the public on food safety, hence the involvement of different stakeholders across the state.

She said the exhibition was designed to educate consumers, ensuring they were aware of their rights regarding food safety and what goes into their bodies.

She urged food manufacturers to prioritise consumer safety, stressing that violators would be sanctioned, with enforcement measures applied where necessary.

Earlier, the General Manager of LASCOPA, Mr Afolabi Solebo, said the agency would expand consumer education initiatives to improve monitoring and reporting of food safety breaches.

Solebo said the agency remained committed to fostering an environment where proper food handling, storage, processing, and distribution were standard practice.

He noted that this year’s theme underscored that food safety was not only a policy issue but a science-driven process requiring vigilance, innovation, and collaboration.

The General Manager said the goal was to ensure that every meal consumed was safe, wholesome, and of the highest quality.

“Today marks another milestone in safeguarding public health and protecting consumers. Food safety is one of the most critical pillars of public health,” he stated.

He added that food quality directly affected citizens’ wellbeing, workforce productivity, and overall economic prosperity.

Solebo stressed that ensuring food sold in markets, restaurants, and households remained safe and uncontaminated was a collective duty.

He said the agency had intensified surveillance in markets, acted on reports of unsafe products, and broadened sensitisation campaigns through strategic collaborations with relevant MDAs.

However, Solebo admitted that Lagos still faced persistent challenges, including poor storage, unhygienic handling, adulteration, and the influx of counterfeit products.

He said tackling these challenges required consistent enforcement, stronger partnerships, and sustained investment in public enlightenment.

According to him, lasting solutions would not come from government alone, but from collective efforts and active participation through initiatives such as the conference.

He added that from farm to fork, precision, research, and scientific principles were vital to preventing contamination, reducing risks, and safeguarding human lives.

