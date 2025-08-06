Lagos-Calabar Highway: Protest rocks Abuja over FG’s alleged disregard of court order

File image.

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – Nigeria’s capital was tense yesterday as Nigerians in the diaspora and civil society activists staged a protest at the Ministry of Works, accusing the Federal Government of disobeying a court order related to the Lagos-Calabar coastal highway project.

The protesters demanded justice, fair compensation for demolished properties, and the release of a citizen allegedly arrested during the demolition exercise.

Led by activists Declan Ihekaire and Shina Loremikan, the protest drew a large crowd. Many carried placards with messages such as ‘From glory to gory’ and ‘Justice for property owners.’

They accused the Ministry of Works of demolishing buildings without providing compensation and ignoring a court ruling that had ordered a halt to further work on the project.

“We are here to demand justice for Nigerians whose properties were demolished without compensation. The government cannot continue to disregard the rule of law,” said Declan Ihekaire.

The protesters said the demolition of properties with valid Certificates of Occupancy (C of O), without fair compensation, had discouraged Nigerians in the diaspora from investing in the country.

They also demanded the immediate release of Ola Ubanla, who was reportedly arrested by security operatives during the demolition.

“How do you convince Nigerians to come from overseas and invest in the country, only to demolish their properties without compensation? This is a case of giving and taking away,” Ihekaire added.

They further accused the Ministry of Works of defying a court order that had stopped further work on the Lagos-Calabar highway, warning that this sets a dangerous example.

“We are surprised that the ministry went against the court. Where are we in this country? Ministers and parastatals disobeying the judiciary? We are heading towards anarchy,” Ihekaire said.

In addition to compensation, the protesters called on the National Assembly to intervene and launch a probe into the matter.

“We have enough money to compensate those whose properties have been taken away. Just a few days ago, our Super Falcons were paid millions of Naira for their performance. If we can appreciate them, we should also compensate those whose properties have been demolished,” said Shina Loremikan.

The protesters vowed to continue their campaign until their demands are met.

“We will not relent in this protest. The voice of the masses must be heard. We will march on the streets again if necessary,” said Ihekaire.

As of the time of this report, neither the Minister of Works nor any senior official had responded to the protest or addressed the press.